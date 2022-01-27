Jordyn Woods Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Jordyn Woods is addressing pregnancy rumors that sparked after she shared a new post with boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns on Instagram. The model, 24, snuggled up to the Minnesota Timberwolves player in a series of shots posted Wednesday from Portland, Oregon, holding out what fans thought was a baby Nike shoebox in one photo.

When one fan asked in an Instagram Q&A after those photos published, “Are you preggy?” referencing “that shoe box,” Woods was quick to respond, “It was a gift card box. And no I don’t want kids right now nor am I pregnant,” adding a heart and crying emoji. She added, “I’ve been wearing baggy clothes because it’s cold AF!!! Minnesota was -4. Also I’m always cold AF regardless that’s why I’m trying to get my iron up.”

Woods also addressed the speculation in her comments section, adding alongside a crying laughing emoji, “Trust me If I was that would not be the way I would tell y’all. I thought it was cute because it was so little. It’s a gift card box.” Another follower was told to “relax” after they commented about what they thought were baby shoes and she once more explained it was a gift card box.

Woods and Towns celebrated their first anniversary in May after turning their longtime friendship romantic during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, Woods told Extra that she and the NBA player have been friends for “a long time” and connected about losing a parent at a young age. Woods’ father, John Woods, died in 2017 after a battle with cancer, while Towns’ mother, Jacqueline Towns, died in April 2020 weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“So, it was a very organic relationship that we’d been best friends for a while,” Woods said at the time of shifting their relationship from friendship to something more. “I just think that when you find the right one, you can learn even more about yourself,” she added to the outlet. “It’s about learning to evolve with someone. The right person will bring a lot out of you.”