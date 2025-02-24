Jonathan Van Ness Shares Dramatic Before-and-After Photos of 66-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

Jonathan Van Ness is “so proud” of themself after losing 66 lbs. The Queer Eye star, 37, took to their Instagram Story on Sunday, Feb. 23 to share a before and after shot of their recent weight loss while sharing how they were able to lose the weight and get to a “different universe” mentally and physically with some “major” lifestyle changes.

The hairstylist, who shared a screenshot from the app MyFitnessPal that reads, “Lost 66 pounds!”, took to their Story to add, “I want to note, GLP-1s have been a huge help.” GLP-1 drugs, which include Ozempic and Mounjaro, can impact satiety in the brain, according to the National Institutes of Health.

“I have also made major other changes,” Van Ness continued. “First was my diet obvs, second was way less alcohol, and finally group pilates which has been most pivotal. My mental health and overall feeling is a different universe since last year and the biggest change was group fitness.” They added, “Overall though, I’m so proud of myself and want to share. Take what works for you & leave the rest.”

The Getting Curious podcast host shared just last month that they had been prescribed weight loss medication in order to help with their binge-eating disorder. “Yes, I am on a GLP-1, or a weight loss, medication,” they shared on TikTok on Jan. 8. “If you have been following me for a long time, you’ll know that I’ve gained and lost weight several times very publicly. And this time in my life, I knew that I needed a little bit of extra help.”

The JVN Hair founder revealed that they had gained weight due to what they had been through “publicly and privately in the last couple years,” explaining, “I gained quite a bit of weight, wasn’t feeling good, and the most important thing is that my binge-eating disorder was out of control. I was consistently making decisions I regretted.”

Feeling “really not good, depressed and out of control,” a doctor suggested Van Ness try a GLP-1 injection in September, which made an immediate difference. “I felt immediately better,” the Netflix star shared. “For the first time in my life, I’ve had control over my food intake. It has just helped me so massively, and that’s part of why I wanna be honest with you about it because I know how important asking for help is, and how much asking for help can change your life in terms of healing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, you can visit NationalEatingDisorders.org.

