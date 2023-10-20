Jonathan Van Ness Shares Tips for Holiday Stress Self-Care: 'Comparison Is the Thief of Joy' (Exclusive)

Jonathan Van Ness is embracing the joy of the holidays this year while letting go of the stress that comes with the season. The Queer Eye star opened up to PopCulture.com about their holiday traditions and self-care practices while encouraging others to let go of all the expectations that hold them hostage and receive the "magic" that comes with being with the people you love.

This holiday season, Van Ness said they're looking forward to "just relaxing" with husband Mark Peacock and seeing family. "I always use this time of year as an opportunity to slow down and make time for the things that make me happy," they told PopCulture. "For me, part of what makes the holidays so magical is the people I get to spend it with. We're so busy during the year, so a big part of the magic for me is being able to connect with my family and friends."

From indulging in "the most amazing blueberry scones" made by a family friend to watching movies and making Christmas brunch with their aunt, Van Ness reminds people to stay focused on their own mental and emotional health throughout the next few months. "I think too many expectations are the cause of a lot of stress during the holiday season. It's important that we can set and maintain healthy boundaries for ourselves so we can be our best and enjoy the season," they explained. "The holidays can feel like a lot, so when we try to compare ourselves to people who we think are doing better than us, we're putting even more pressure on ourselves. I learned in yoga once that comparison is a thief of joy, so let's celebrate our unique journeys."

For Van Ness, the ability to "take a step back from stress" and reflect allows them to be honest about what they're feeling and needing. "Being upfront about my limits helps busy seasons of life feel more manageable," the JVN Hair founder shared. "We all show up in the world in different ways. Slowing down and giving yourself time to investigate who that beautiful you is – that's such an amazing gift. Take the idea that taking time for yourself is not selfish, it's actually the most important investment you can give yourself – so go do whatever your self-care is and you'll be able to move forward with authenticity, integrity, and joy in your life."

(Photo: Zulily)

Working with positive affirmations is so important to Van Ness, which is why they've partnered with Zulily to create the "Slay Button" that plays five inspirational and empowering affirmations from the star themself, reminding moms and anyone who needs a reminder that they're slaying the holiday season – and every day. "Affirmations can help shift our perceptions and bring in more healing in our lives!" Van Ness told PopCulture. "I was excited to work with Zulily because the Slay Button brings my weekly affirmations to life, on-demand, and helps people cultivate self-love, lower stress, boost confidence, and find joy. This is so important every day, but especially during a stressful time of the year like the holidays."