Jonathan Majors Loses Multiple Movie Roles, Ad Campaign Amidst Domestic Violence Case

Jonathan Majors has reportedly lost two movie roles since he was arrested on allegations of domestic violence in March. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanium star was also removed from an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers and was dropped by his talent agency. Majors, 33, was arrested in New York City on March 25 and faces multiple misdemeanor counts from an alleged altercation with a woman. The actor has denied the charges through his lawyer.

Majors will no longer star in a film adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel The Man in My Basement, which is also set to star Willem Dafoe, reports Deadline. Majors was involved as a producer under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures, the lead producer on the project, did not comment. Nadia Latif is signed to direct.

The Creed III star was interested in starring in Otis and Zelma, which would have followed the late soul singer Otis Redding's relationship with his wife, Zelma Atwood. Stephanie Allain is producing the film with the support of Redding's estate. Majors is no longer being considered for the part.

Since Majors grew up in Dallas and other cities in Texas, the Rangers signed him to narrate an ad campaign. The MLB team's commercials were set to start airing on Friday, reports Deadline. The ads with Majors were pulled. Majors was also involved with a U.S. Army ad campaign, which was reworked to remove him.

Talent manager Entertainment 360 dropped Majors on Monday, Deadline reports. The public relations firm The Lede Company also dropped Majors. Both firms did not comment on the report. Fashion house Valentino and Majors also "mutually agreed" he would no longer attend the 2023 Met Gala as one of its guests.

The Emmy nominee was arrested on March 25 after an alleged altercation with a woman. He was booked on charges of misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment, and is set to appear in court next month. His defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has denied the allegations and claims there is evidence that proves her client is innocent.

About a week after the arrest, Chaudry shared alleged screenshots of texts from the woman to Majors. She appeared to take the blame for the altercation and sent the texts after she was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital. The texts show the alleged victim admitting "she was the one who used physical force against him" and "disavowed" the allegations against Majors, according to Chaudhry. The woman "confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition," Chaudhry said.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry said on March 26. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."