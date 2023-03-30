Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Shares Texts From Alleged Victim to Address Assault Charges

Jonathan Majors' lawyer shared alleged text messages from the woman who accused the actor of assault. The alleged victim appears to take the blame for the incident that led to Majors' arrest on March 25 in New York City. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has denied the allegations, and his lawyer has said there is a mountain of evidence to prove his innocence.

Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, shared screenshots of three text messages with TMZ and other media outlets on Thursday. They were allegedly sent to Majors hours after his arrest, "admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him," Chaudhry claims. Chaudhry said the texts were sent to law enforcement. It appears that the texts were sent after the woman left the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries from the incident, notes Entertainment Tonight.

"Please let me know you're okay when you get this," reads one of the alleged texts. "They assured me that you won't be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I'm so angry that they did. And I'm sorry you're in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you're out."

There is another alleged message, which simply reads "I love you." The third text is another length message. In this one, the alleged victim claims authorities called her and she "reiterated how this was not an attack."

"They just called me again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately," the third alleged text reads. "The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me. I know you have the best team and there's nothing to worry about. I just want you to know that I'm doing all I can [on] my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed."

Chaudhry also sent a new statement, in which she says Majors was the one who called 911 "out of concern for the woman's mental health." When police arrived, Majors was arrested under NYPD "protocol" that required him to be. The alleged text messages she released on Thursday were sent to Majors "only 7 and 9 hours" after he was arrested. The alleged victim admitted "she was the one who used physical force against him" and "disavowed" allegations that he did anything to her. She also "confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition."

In a previous statement on March 26, Chaudhry said her team was "quickly gathering and presenting evidence" to the district attorney that will prove Majors is innocent. She claimed there was video footage from inside the taxi where the alleged incident happened, as well as witness testimony from the driver and other witnesses. Chaudhry said she also obtained two written statements from the alleged victim recanting the allegations.

Majors is facing three counts of assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, and one count of harassment in the third degree. The Creed III star "struck, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact thereby causing physical injury to such person and to a family and household member of such person," the Manhattan District Attorney's Office alleges. TMZ previously reported that the alleged victim is Majors' girlfriend.