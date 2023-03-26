Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Issues New Statement on Domestic Violence Allegation, Promises Video Evidence

Jonathan Majors' lawyer vowed to present video evidence proving her client's innocence. Majors, 33, was arrested Saturday in New York City for allegedly assaulting a woman, who was hospitalized after the alleged altercation. The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor was released without bail on Saturday night.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows," criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement to Variety Sunday. "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

Chaudhry claims there is video footage from the vehicle in which the alleged incident took place, as well as witness testimony from the driver and witnesses. She also obtained two written statements from the alleged victim, who recants the allegations.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry continued. "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

After news broke of Majors' arrest, his representative denied the allegations. "He has done nothing wrong," they said. "We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

Law enforcement sources told TMZ Saturday that Majors was booked that morning for strangulation, assault, and harassment. Police responded to a call at around 11 a.m. in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. The alleged victim told police she got into a dispute with Majors, who "attacked" her. She suffered a laceration behind her ear, redness, and marks to her face, sources told TMZ. She was later taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The alleged victim was Majors' girlfriend, sources later told TMZ. The argument happened while they took a taxi from a Brooklyn bar to their home. Police were told the woman saw another woman texting Majors. She asked about this and tried to sneak a look at his phone, which allegedly angered him. He allegedly grabbed her and hand-slapped her. The woman also claimed Majors put his hands around her neck. TMZ's sources said the woman reported the incident to the police Saturday morning. Majors was dropped off at another location.

Majors was arraigned in Manhattan court Saturday night. He was charged with misdemeanor assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault, and harassment. His next court date is set for May.

Majors has already starred in two box office hits this year, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III. He also earned critical acclaim for his Sundance movie Magazine Dreams, which Disney's Searchlight Pictures will release on Dec. 8. The actor also earned an Emmy nomination for HBO's Lovecraft Country.