Wrestler Davey Richards Accused of Domestic Violence

Pro wrestler Davey Richards has been accused of domestic violence, and several promotions are cutting ties with him. Richards has deleted his social media accounts but issued a statement to PWInsider where he denied the allegations and revealed he will be retiring from wrestling after his weekend bookings.

"Hello everyone," Richards said in a statement, per Fightful. "Wow, what a couple of days. There are allegations of Domestic Violence against me. The allegations I adamantly deny and if you look on casenet in MO under my name Wesley David Richards you'll see there are no charges filed against me. However, I do understand the industry's stance on this matter.

"Everyone should feel safe at shows and I do not want to be the person whom damages that. The pic being posted of my wife's eye is from training and we regulatory train in martial arts as many of the students have got black eyes and such. Again, no charges were filed and I deny these allegations but I must do what is right and not what I want. So I am canceling myself. This great sport is far too wonderful for anyone, including myself to tarnish it. I will wrap up my shows this weekend and I will be retiring from professional wrestling. Please continue to support Team Ambition and this sport."

Richards was scheduled to compete in OTT Wrestling this past weekend. He was previously announced for upcoming GCW events and other independent shows. Team Ambition Wrestling School, Prestige Wresting and St. Louis Ancarchy previously announced they have cut ties with Rchards.

"The decision has been made for Team Ambition to formally and permanently part ways with Davey Richards," Team Ambition said, per 411 Mania. "In the coming months, Team Ambition, including the Professional Wrestling Academy, will be undergoing some changes and rebranding. We remain dedicated to making the St. Louis Professional Wrestling scene, as well as Professional Wrestling as a whole, better and stronger. We want to thank everyone sincerely for their ongoing support."

According to Wrestling Inc., an ex-partner alleges that Richards "engaged in inappropriate and unreasonable behavior ... including significant use of cocaine and other substances and domestic violence [toward a different partner]." Richards, 40, is known for his time in Ring of Honor, Major League Wrestling and TNA/Impact Wrestling. In his career, Richards won the Ring of Honor World Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship five times with Eddie Edwards.