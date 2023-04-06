Former NFL Player Darron Lee Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Former NFL player Darron Lee was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother and girlfriend, with him he shares a 2-year-old son, according to PEOPLE. Lee, who spent time with multiple NFL teams from 2016-2020, was arraigned on Tuesday for two incidents. The first occurred on Oct. 17, and the second happened on Monday. Lee was charged with misdemeanors of assault and domestic violence – knowingly causing physical harm. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 27.

Per Fox News, Lee allegedly assaulted his mother, Candice, and girlfriend Lindsey McGlone, who reportedly called the police in Dublin, Ohio. McGlone told police that Lee was assaulting his mother, adding that Candice was "lying on her back with Mr. Lee overtop of her with a raised fist." Candice was at the house because McGlone said she didn't feel safe. Lee allegedly screamed at his mother, pushed her into a wall, threw her to the ground and punched her in the face. She was sent to the hospital with facial injuries.

McGlone mentioned this is not the first time Lee had a domestic dispute with her. Back in October, Lee suspected McGlone of cheating. She said Lee threatened to kill bother her and their child, allegedly grabbing her throat and throwing her to the ground.

Lee 28, was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. In three seasons, the linebacker posted 241 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions and one defensive touchdown in 40 games. Before the 2019 season, Lee was traded to the Chiefs and was a member of the team during its Super Bowl run. He was suspended for the first four weeks of the 2020 season, and it was the second suspension in his NFL career with the first occurring in 2018 for a performance-enhancing drug violation.

In November 2020, Lee signed with the Buffalo Bills. He started on the practice squad but was elevated to the active roster later in the month. Lee played in two games for the Bills and recorded one tackle. In June 2021, Lee signed a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders but was released from the team in August. Lee played college football at Ohio State (2013-2015) and helped the team win a national championship during the 2015 season.