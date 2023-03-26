Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault in New York

Creed III star Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York City on Saturday on alleged assault charges. Majors is accused of strangulation, assault, and harassment in an alleged altercation with a woman reported to be his girlfriend. The actor's representatives deny the charges in a statement to TMZ.

"He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up," the actor's rep said. TMZ adds that Majors was booked Saturday morning after a call for service came in around 11 a.m. ET. Police arrived in the Chelsea neighborhood in Manhattan where the alleged victim told police that Majors got into a dispute with her the night before.

#UPDATE: Per our law enforcement sources, police were told that the alleged victim is Majors' girlfriend -- and, according to her, they got into an argument while in a taxi returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. Full update here: https://t.co/Py10ogpNq7 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 26, 2023

According to TMZ, the alleged victim had visible injuries, with a cut behind her ear, redness, and other marks on her face. She was taken to a local hospital and reported to be in stable condition. Police shared some alleged details with the outlet, noting that the couple got into an argument in a taxi ride the night before, with his girlfriend claiming Majors was texting another woman and tried to look at his phone. She also told police that Majors allegedly grabbed her hand and allegedly slapped her, according to TMZ.

Majors was reportedly cuffed and taken to jail on the spot, with police believing the probable cause was supported by the evidence collected. Majors was released from custody later in the day, according to TMZ.

A later update by TMZ revealed the victim's alleged identity and noted that she had gone the following morning to report to the police about the alleged physical actions.

The alleged assault comes at a key time for Majors, as his career continues rising with success. Not only is he ruling a bit at the current box office with Creed III and Ant-Man entertaining audiences. The latter also represents his big screen debut with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following his true debut in season 1 of Loki on Disney+.

With plenty of other quality roles behind him on the resume, the arrest and allegations are unfortunate. Hopefully, more details come out soon to shed light on what truly happened during the dispute.