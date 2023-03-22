'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland Domestic Violence Case Dismissed, But Allegations From Fans Still Linger

Former Rick and Morty star Justin Roiland made posts on social media on Wednesday announcing that the criminal case against him has been dismissed. Roiland was fired from his most high-profile TV and video game projects earlier this year when news broke that he had been charged with felony domestic battery and false imprisonment. In his first public statement since then, Roiland insisted that the allegations are false and promised to restore his reputation.

"I have always known that these claims were false – and I never had any doubt that this day would come," Roiland wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter and Instagram pages. "I'm thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I'm still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. Most of all, I'm disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me 'canceled.'"

"That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful," Roiland went on. "However, now that the legal case has ended, I'm determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name."

More details on the dismissal came out on Wednesday evening in a report by TMZ. The outlet learned that the case was dismissed due to insufficient evidence. Roiland's attorney T. Edward Welbourn told the outlet: "I commend the Orange County District Attorney's Office for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin. I'm thankful justice has prevailed."

Roiland's criminal charges date back to January of 2020, though the public did not learn about them until January of 2023. At the time, an unnamed woman said that she was dating Roiland up until the incident, and few other details have been made public. However, after the news broke a slew of other allegations against Roiland broke on social media, including screenshots of text messages apparently from Roiland where he made lewd or even violent sexual comments to fans and colleagues.

These other allegations were summed up succinctly in a report by The Daily Dot this week, and so far Roiland has not responded publicly to those stories. There's also no sign that this dismissal will get him reinstated at Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites or any of his other projects. Right now Rick and Morty Season 7 is in production without Roiland as a producer or voice actor.