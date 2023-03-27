Jonathan Majors Spotted for First Time Since Domestic Violence Arrest

Actor Jonathan Majors was spotted in public for the first time since his arrest for alleged assault, harassment and strangulation on Saturday night. The current MCU villain and star of Creed III was arrested late on Friday night in New York City after his girlfriend claimed that he had hit her and choked her in a cab. On Saturday morning, he was photographed walking out of an NYC courthouse wearing a baseball cap that said "FREEDOM FREEDOM" on the front.

Fans were shocked when Majors was arrested this weekend and charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment and attempted assault. However, Majors seemed confident as he walked past photographers on Saturday morning. In pictures published by The Daily Mail he wore a surgical face mask and the mysterious hat mentioned above. Someone on his staff escorted him with a translucent umbrella and he made no additional comments to the onlookers waiting outside.

The allegations against Majors and the story of his arrest are still mired in contradictions and confusion. Police said that they got a 9-1-1 call from a woman in the city at around 11:14 a.m. on Saturday morning, and she told them she had been assaulted by Majors, her boyfriend. Further details were slow to come, and on Sunday evening Majors' legal team issued a confident public statement saying that the woman had recanted her story.

Majors' lawyers told reporters from The Wrap that they expect all charges against the actor to be dropped once they present a suite of new evidence to the District Attorney. They said: "This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever."

Majors' lawyers noted that the woman in question "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition," and that Majors was "probably the victim of an altercation" with her, but that he was not guilty of assault. They said: "Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. he NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested."

Majors has already had a huge year in the box office and the public eye, starring in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as Creed III. On the press tours for those two movies, he spoke little about his personal life yet made a big impression nonetheless, discussing his love of poetry, his ambitions to star in a romantic movie and his unique take on faith. It's unclear when the actor's legal team will present their new evidence to the DA.