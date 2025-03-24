Jonathan Majors Confesses to Strangling Ex and Pushing Her Against a Car in Leaked Audio

Nearly three years after denying he’d ever physically abused former girlfriend Grace Jabbari or any other woman throughout his life, an audio recording of Jonathan Majors admitting to “aggressing” Jabbari has been released. The conversation was captured in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors Jabbari from a September 2022 incident.

The argument began after Jabarri hung out with friends before bringing them back to their shared London home. At the time, The Marvel actor had been living with Jabbari in as he filmed the second season of the Disney+ series Loki. Rolling Stone reports that according to a since-settled civil lawsuit filed by Jabbari last April, she alleged Majors slammed her into a car, dragged her back inside their home, and strangled her.

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins, before cutting himself off. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you,” he tells Jabbari. “You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari interjects. “Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors responds. “That’s never happened to me.” “Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari says. “Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says. “Something inside of you,” Jabbari says. “Yeah, towards you,” Majors agrees, before the recording ends.

Many of the details of the incident were not admissible in court during his criminal trial as a judge ruled previous separate incidents of domestic violence could not be presented as evidence. Majors’ was found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment following a different fight that took place in New York after he was arrested in March 2023 for allegedly attacking Jabbari, who sustained a fractured finger and a cut to the back of her ear.

Majors pleading with Jabbari to not go to the hospital and threatening to kill himself via text message after the 2022 incident was allowed in court. When Jabbari sued Majors in March 2023 for defamation, assault and battery, and malicious prosecution, the complaint gave Jabbari’s full account of the alleged September 2022 attack. The case was settled in November. Also allowed as evidence was a separate audio recording played at trial of Majors admitting had a temper and that he expected Jabbari model the likes of Coretta Scott King and Michelle Obama to show her support.

On Sept. 20, 2022, the situation escalated, according to the lawsuit, when Majors “became physically aggressive” and pushed Jabbari “so hard that it bruised her backside.” She attempted to leave the house, but Majors allegedly “picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car,” according to court documents.

The audio comes in the wake of Majors’ first televised interview since his domestic violence sentencing and a judge ordering him to complete a 52-week domestic violence intervention program. He’s since married actress Meagan Good.