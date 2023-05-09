Jonathan Majors Appears in Court for Ongoing Assault Case

Jonathan Majors appeared virtually in court Tuesday as part of the Creed III actor's ongoing assault case. Majors only spoke briefly during the hearing following his March 25 arrest and arraignment, confirming that he consented to appearing via Zoom as opposed to in person. Majors is facing multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment, with the Manhattan District Attorney's office making public Tuesday a superseding complaint in the case that carries a third-degree assault charge.

Majors has been ordered by Judge Rachel S. Pauley to appear in person for a hearing on the case scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at which time she will rule on a decision for a motion requested by the defense. Majors' attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has long maintained that her client is innocent, telling PEOPLE after the hearing that the ongoing legal proceedings are part of a "witch hunt" targeting the actor.

Chaudhry claimed her team has provided the Manhattan District Attorney's office with "irrefutable evidence" that the alleged victim in the March 25 incident "is lying" about what happened. "Yet this false case continues, the woman's claimed location shifts, and her story morphs," Chaudhry said in the statement. "This is a witch hunt against Jonathan Majors, driven by baseless claims. Instead of dismissing the allegations in the face of the woman's clear lies, the DA has adjusted the charges to match the woman's new lies."

Chaudhry continued that no new charges have been filed against Majors at this time, adding that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor's team has more video evidence of his innocence they are "hesitant" to share "for fear the DA will tip the woman off to change her story again." Chaudhry also accused the police officers who responded to the initial 911 call preceding Majors' arrest of taunting the actor when he tried to show them his own injuries from the incident. "This glaring double standard between the treatment of Jonathan Majors, a Black man weighing 200 lbs, and his accuser, highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system," the attorney continued.

Majors faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail or three years of probation if convicted, according to Deadline. The actor was left out of consideration for a number of roles and brand deals following his arrest, the outlet continued, and his public relations firm The Lede Company ceased working with Majors in March. Majors is next expected to make an in-person appearance in court on Tuesday, June 13.