Jon Hamm Breaks Silence on Decade-Long NSFW Rumor

Jon Hamm is finally clearing up the long-standing rumor that he doesn't wear underwear. The Confess, Fletch star addressed the speculation about him going commando that sparked in 2013 during a Sept. 19 appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, denying that he had to be forced to wear underwear on the set of Mad Men in order to hide his bulge in the 1960s-style pants.

"I have worn underwear every single day of my life," Hamm said with a laugh in response to Howard Stern's question about his undergarment preferences. "Yes, that's a rumor. First of all who doesn't wear underwear? I love a comfy boxer brief, thank you very much." When it comes to what kind of underwear Hamm is sporting, the actor joked he likes a "breathable cotton," telling Stern, "come on man, who doesn't?" Hamm added that even as Don Draper, he never went commando, sparking Stern to jokingly praise him for being brave enough to share his underwear habits with the world.

The Top Gun: Maverick star also discussed more serious topics with Stern, including the possibility of marriage now that he's been dating girlfriend Anna Osceola for over two years. "I've never been married," Hamm said. "This is another place in my life that I feel very settled and comfortable in. I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable."

He continued, "It's the feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of and it's also been a process of working on myself and taking care of my mental health and unpacking all of that trauma." The Town actor, who lost his mother when he was a child in 1981, explained that her death "created a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility and a lot of that availability and vulnerability."

"It's only been in the last couple years of me sitting down and thinking about that stuff that's made the relationship I am in now even more meaningful," he shared with Stern. "It's opened up the possibility of things like being married and having kids and defining a new version of happiness."