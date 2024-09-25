Jon Gosselin Spotted With Daughter Hannah Out in New York City

Jon Gosselin is a man about town. The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star was recently spotted out in New York City with his daughter Hannah Joy Gosselin, ahead of a big television appearance.

The Daily Mail reports that, on Monday, Jon and Hannah were spotted in the Big Apple with Hannah's new boyfriend Lennon and Gosselin's representative, Adriane Schwartz. The duo were in town for taping of The Tamron Hall Show, where they discussed their weight less journey and losing a combined 75 pounds.

The new outing comes after Collin Gosselin, Jon's son and Hannah's brother, spoke out about alleged abuse he faced as a child. The former reality TV child star, now 20, says that when he was younger his mom Kate, Jon's ex-wife, "zip-tied" his hands and feet and locked him in the basement.

"It was a very, very emotionally abusive relationship," Collin told The U.S. Sun in a video interview. "When my mother would put me in that room multiple times, she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolt-locked the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me."

Collin went on to tell the outlet that the room he was locked in was an "unfinished section of the storage basement" and that it contained a mattress on the floor. "And I was there, you know, most of the day because I didn't go to school after a certain point," Collin added, "So most of the day I was in that room and I was away from my siblings and I never really went outside." It is currently unclear if Kate has responded to the allegations.