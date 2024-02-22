Hannah Gosselin, 19, Reveals Boyfriend Lennon

Hannah Gosselin is taking her first relationship public! The 19-year-old daughter of Jon and Kate Gosselin sat down with boyfriend Lennon Johnson Jr. and her father for the couple's first televised interview, telling Entertainment Tonight where they stand with her family, including Hannah's grandmother and mom.

Johnson, a 21-year-old cyber security student, revealed that he met Hannah, a business administration major, through friends, and the two immediately clicked when they began talking. Since then, he and Hannah have been documenting parts of their relationship, including their one-year anniversary in August, on their YouTube channel, "Lennon & Hannah."

Hannah's family has also given Johnson their seal of approval, including Jon's mother. "Oh, she actually likes Lennon," Hannah said of her grandmother. "He sat and he held the umbrella for her while it rained and they talked. They get along." Jon himself teased that Johnson is "all right," prompting his daughter to ask, "What do you mean?! You like Lennon!" Jon assured, "Yeah, we have a lot in common, Lennon and I," as Hannah jumped in, "He gets along with Lennon. Don't pretend that you don't."

Jon and Johnson actually talk regularly, Hannah continued, but mostly because she's not the best at picking up the phone. Jon noted that he and Hannah's beau have respect for one another, as Johnson expressed his appreciation for Jon welcoming him so openly.

As for Hannah's mom Kate, the teen expressed that she has been keeping in touch with the Kate Plus Date star, who also has met Johnson. "Well, yeah. She's my mom," Hannah answered when asked if she has been speaking to her mom. "We talk about school and we talk about life. She knows Lennon. So, yeah. I mean, obviously everybody has an opinion and I'm open to listening to everybody's opinion, but at the end of the day, my choices are my choices."

Johnson noted that it's been an adjustment getting used to being involved with a family that is so deeply in the spotlight, having made their debut on Jon and Kate Plus 8 in 2007. However, the young couple's relationship appears to be thriving. "He's very kind," Hannah gushed of her beau. "He's really big on being the best version of yourself you can be. I think he makes me a good version of myself. And he has big dreams, and I love him."