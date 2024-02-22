Jon Gosselin Opens up About Struggles With His Weight

Jon Gosselin has opened up about his health struggles. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier at Dan Holtz's Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, Gosselin announced he vowed to get to his ideal weight of 175 pounds, while he dropped from 255 to 200 pounds years ago.

However, since quitting his day job to DJ full-time four to five nights a week, Gosselin has developed unhealthy habits, resulting in him gaining 35 pounds. "I just got complacent with my health," he says. "I'm in a comfortable relationship. I love my girlfriend, Stephanie. We just eat whatever we want, do whatever."

In addition to the physical stresses he has endured from DJing, his work schedule of 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. four to five nights a week has also taken its toll on him. He told ET there are many times when he gets home in the wee hours of the morning, gets up four hours later, and goes back out again.

Gosselin admitted that the lifestyle he lives has led him to adopt some unhealthy behaviors. He has seen his girlfriend lose a lot of weight after taking Ozempic, a drug designed to manage blood sugar levels among Type-2 diabetics, but has also been shown to help people lose weight.

Initially, Gosselin was considering supplements, but he got the chance to work with Holtz. Holtz met Gosselin at Sundance while he was DJing. In the end, Gosselin and his daughter Hannah, 19, are embarking on a fat reduction program.

"It'll be a short-term plan that'll help us get to where we want to be," Holtz told ET, "and then once we get to our goal, then it's really going to be teaching Jon the lifestyle and how to maintain healthier lifestyle choices." Holtz said Gosselin will go through this process for up to six months, which is also intended to curb his appetite and boost his metabolism.

Ultimately, Gosselin wants to feel confident but understands that underlying issues play a role. "Heart disease runs in my family. My dad had congestive heart failure. He died almost 18 years ago. He [was 62], and his father died at 65. So, I keep track of that kind of stuff," he said.

While Beverly Hills resources may be able to assist Gosselin, making healthy choices at home will be the key to helping him achieve his goals. "Yeah, I think it's very hard in our area. I mean, we live in Pennsylvania in a very rural area. We eat at gas stations. You guys don't understand that. Like, we have awesome gas stations," Gosselin explained.

"We got Wawa. But there are healthy choices there. It's just, like, three o'clock in the morning. What are you going to eat? You're exhausted. You have another hour to drive. You're just like, there's no hotel. You're nowhere to stop...So those things come and tend to happen. I don't eat for like 12, 14 hours. So, I'll eat dinner at three o'clock in the morning, then drive to a gig."

In terms of eating, Gosselin said he realizes a change is needed. He hopes to slim down to 175, but he's fine if he doesn't get there. All that the reality star cares about is feeling good about himself. And while there are countless distractions everywhere he goes, there are also motivations.

"Vegas and Miami. I go to awful places. I go to places where I am twice as big as everyone," Gosselin says. "I don't shop at Hugo Boss. They don't make my size. You gotta go to the back and sew two jackets together. There's no XL, you know what I mean? This is the first time I had to buy XL, and XL doesn't really fit me because I'm short. I'm 5'8. The sleeves are too long and all that stuff. You gotta have tailored clothing. Why should I go through that, when I can just change my lifestyle?"