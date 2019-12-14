Jon Gosselin Reprises His Role as DJ Ahead of the Holidays in New Instagram Post

Jon Gosselin recently reprised his role as a DJ ahead of the holidays in a brand new Instagram post. Taking to the social media site, Gosselin shared photos of his DJ setup and announce that he would be “back” DJing “just for 3 hours.” Gosselin first started DJing years ago, after his divorce from ex-wife Kate, and maintained the career for quite a while. In 2017, he revealed to ET what he had been to, saying, “I work at Dusk Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey. I’m a member of the Senate DJ group and I also help with Promotion. I DJ at the club sometimes, but I find promotion is more rewarding both financially and emotionally. I like taking care of people and making others feel welcome.”

He also announced, at the time, that he was part of the club’s male strip show, dubbed the Men Untamed Revue Show. “I’m an integral part of the show. Being part of something is a blessing. Since I joined Senate DJ I’ve felt like I belong to something and I’m not just out there on my own — I feel as if I’m part of a fraternity or brotherhood.”

However, he clarified that in “no way” was he one of the performers in the strip show portion of the event.

Earlier this year, Gosselin revealed that he has primary custody of two of the eight children he shares with Kate: 15-year-old siblings Hannah and Collin, who are two of the former couples sextuplets.

He has not been quiet about his criticisms of Kate’s parenting methods, even going so far as to sit down with Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show and claim that he had to “reparent” Hannah.

“Fame’s different only because fame … things are given to you. You’re held to a higher standard. You’re put on a pedestal … the attention, it’s almost like a drug,” he said. “Like an addiction. And once you have that, and that lifestyle, you can see certain tendencies in people. It just … it feeds and feeds and feeds.”

Having previously alleged that Kate was mentally and emotionally abusive to their children — specifically Collin, who was allegedly placed in a mental health facility under false pretenses — Gosselin went on to say, “I have to reparent my kids.”

“A lot of stuff happened, abuse wise, mental, physical. Even though they are 15, they might [behave like they’re] 12. The mental abuse, the alienation, just the put-downs … Isolation is a huge one,” he continued. “I make them join clubs and go to dances and football games. … We all go to … therapy.”

