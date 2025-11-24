Jon Gosselin Marries Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo

Jon Gosselin is a married man!

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, 48, tied the knot with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo on Sunday in an intimate ceremony at The Barn at Silverstone in Lancaster, Pa., according to Entertainment Tonight, which shared a video of the ceremony on YouTube.

Among the 180 guests at the ceremony were two of Jon’s eight children, 21-year-olds Hannah and Collin Gosselin, as well as Lebo’s daughter, Juliana.

“Before I met you, I never knew what it was like to be able to look at someone and smile for no reason,” Jon told Lebo as the two declared their love at the altar. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world, because I get to grow old with my best friend and the love of my life.”

Entertainment Tonight reports that the newlyweds are planning a Caribbean cruise for their honeymoon, which is scheduled for next year.

Jon proposed to Lebo in November 2024, three years after they first met at a mutual friend’s barbecue in August 2021. Jon, who had recently split from ex Colleen Conrad at the time, was struck by Lebo, and the pair began quietly dating soon after.

In August 2023, the couple made their romance public, telling the story of their relationship’s early days in an interview with The U.S. Sun. “We have so much in common because we have both been with people who are not the best for us,” Lebo told the publication, “but we wouldn’t appreciate what we have together if it wasn’t for those experiences.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: DJ Jon Gosselin attends The Unofficial Vanderpump Rules Ultimate Trivia Book release party at SUR Restaurant & Lounge on October 15, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

While Lebo knew about Jon’s past with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, with whom he welcomed eight children prior to their 2009 divorce, she said she didn’t treat him any differently. Jon recalled the first time Lebo revealed to him that she was a mother, telling the outlet, “She said to me, ‘I have a kid’ and I just said, ‘a kid? Who cares, I have eight!’” He added, “We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits.”

“I feel it’s taken 19 years to find Steph,” Jon gushed. “All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph.”