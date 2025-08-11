Collin Gosselin Shares Emotional Message About Being ‘Forced Apart’ From His Siblings

Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum Collin Gosselin is opening up about being “forced apart” and “pitted against” his seven siblings in an emotional message.

The 21-year-old son of Kate and Jon Gosselin took to TikTok on Thursday to share a throwback photo with sisters Mady and Cara, now 24, and the rest of his sextuplets — Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel.

“Born to be a team, us against the world,” he wrote in the video, set to Adele’s “Hometown Glory.” On a second photo of Collin alone, he added, “Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could’ve looked like.”

“Forced apart, pitted against each other,” he added in the caption. “All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?”

Kate Gosselin and John Gosselin talk about their twin daughters and sextuplets on NBC News’ “Today” on October 2, 2007 — Photo by: Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire

While Collin “will always love them more than anything,” the former child star reflected on the “tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared,” concluding with a message to his siblings: “I love you guys.”

“I can’t wait to have kids and teach them the importance of siblings,” he wrote in the comment section. “I tell all my friends who have siblings to always value their siblings and hold each other close.”

While Collin might not be close with most of his siblings, he responded to another commenter that he had just seen his sister Hannah that day. “She was worried her car wouldn’t pass inspection so I was looking at it for her,” he wrote. “She’s so funny and I love her [so much]. It makes my day whenever I see her, but we’re both so busy with work, school etc.”

Collin also doubled down on the allegations of abuse he made against his mother in September, writing in a comment that he was subject to “physical and emotional abuse…while having to be an animal in her circus on TV.”

“Being locked up, isolated, zip tied. Being sent away because I didn’t fit into an equation,” he continued. “Having one visit from her after being completely cut off with no contact at 12 years old, in which the whole visit was her telling me how I deserved the situation I was in because I ‘destroyed our family.’ Yeah I’m sorry, but I will never ‘understand’ that. I will break the cycle that she couldn’t.”