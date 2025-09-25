Jon Gosselin Reacts to Rumor Kate Gosselin Is Dating Bodyguard She Denied Having 2009 Affair With

Jon Gosselin has something to say about the rumors surrounding ex-wife Kate Gosselin’s new mystery man.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed on TikTok this week that she had been dating someone for “a little over a year” whom she had “known for a really long time” and was “super, super happy,” prompting reports that she was seeing Steve Neild, the Gosselin family bodyguard with whom she was accused of having an affair in 2009.

Kate denied rumors of a romantic relationship with Neild through her 2009 divorce from Jon, but Jon reiterated the allegations against his ex after she came forward with her relationship news earlier this week.

Kate Gosselin with bodyguard Steve Neild are seen on October 03, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

“Guess who really ruined the marriage,” Jon wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday, adding, “Maybe when I speak people will listen now!!!” He added in his Instagram Story, “I told you all,” and “No one believed me – guess I was right!!!”

One of Jon and Kate’s eight children, 21-year-old Collin Gosselin, also took to Instagram to accuse his mother of having an affair with Neild while defending his father.

“What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room!” he wrote. “Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance.”

“By the way my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for ‘having an affair’ and ‘leaving his kids,’” Collin continued. “I hope she doesn’t try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful.”

While Collin is “not big on the drama,” he wrote that he felt “very strongly on the matter of cheating and then blaming someone else for your own actions.” He added, “Everyone says my dad and I are hung up on my mom. We are not. We have suffered the damage of a narcissist and cried together.”

Collin concluded by writing that he and his father won’t “act reformed when we still feel pain from our past” and added a broken-heart emoji with the note, “I love you dad.”