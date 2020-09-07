'Two and a Half Men' Star Jon Cryer Takes Down Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz in Twitter Spat

Jon Cryer of Two and a Half Men fame found himself right in the middle of a political spat on Twitter with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. On Saturday, Cryer tagged the politician in a post in which he expressed his support of his opponent, Phil Ehr. "Rep. [Matt Gaetz] invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress,” his tweet read.

In response, Gaetz decided to quip back with a personal jab at Cryer, "Charlie Sheen totally carried Two and a Half Men." That, though, was completely shut down by Cryer in a fact-based retaliation. "Is that why, after he left, it lasted for four more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?" He added in a separate tweet that he was not taking any shot at Sheen with this comment, "But you can’t say he a ‘carried’ a show that lasted four years without him."

Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men. https://t.co/bNxQ9EegY7 — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) September 6, 2020

Cryer was, of course, correct in his clap back. The CBS comedy, which lasted 12 seasons from 2003 to 2015, saw Sheen and Cryer starring together for eight seasons as Charlie and Alan Harper. In Season 9, Ashton Kutcher was introduced and his Walden Schmidt character took the co-star spot that was vacated when Sheen had his contract terminated by the network after entering rehab and excessive comments he made about the creator, Chuck Lorre. Cryer, who is the only cast member to appear in every single episode, and went on to win a pair of Emmy Awards, one of which coming after Sheen's departure.

This is the moment when @mattgaetz decided to show that in addition to being a loathsome person, he is also a dreadful television critic. 👎@MrJonCryer for the WIN!!! 👍 https://t.co/WWgOfd9Ne3 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 6, 2020

His interaction with Gaetz drew some major reactions across social media, including from fellow actor, Mark Hammill. The Star Wars actor called Gaetz "a dreadful television critic" in addition to a “loathsome person.” Gaetz frequently finds himself in the news, especially in recent weeks after his appearance at the Republican National Convention. Another actor, Christopher Meloni, mocked him on Twitter after his "woketopian" speech at the convention. Ron Pearlman has also called him out on Twitter after his message aired.