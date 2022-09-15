JoJo Siwa Goes Public With Her New Relationship

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus are going public with their relationship. The Dance Moms alum and content creator confirmed their romance in a sweet TikTok Siwa posted Monday featuring the two posing for a photo booth at Chuck E. Cheese before going in for a kiss. Siwa captioned the video simply, "Happiest girl."

Siwa and Cyrus' followers have suspected the two were together for a while due to their flirty online interactions, and just a few days prior to the "D.R.E.A.M." singer's video, Cyrus shared a TikTok in which she flew to visit Siwa after the Nickelodeon star said she wasn't feeling well and needed a hug. Then earlier this month, the two lip-synched audio of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick from Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Kardashian said she was just "friends" with her now-ex, who agreed it was "purely platonic" before the Poosh founder began to laugh. "This audio was made for us...@averycyrus," Siwa captioned the post.

Before dating Cyrus, Siwa was romantically involved with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew. In August, however, Prew shared on Instagram Live that she and the Dancing With the Stars alum had been broken up for "almost two months," although they ended on good terms. "It's not deep, I promise," she said about the split at the time. "Everything's fine. Not everything has to be messy and gross because it's not, and I just want to clear the air. We're both safe, and happy, and healthy and that's all that matters. And it doesn't need to be drama because that just gives everyone unwanted anxiety, especially if they're like me."

Cyrus previously dated TikToker Soph Mosca, but the two announced their breakup in August. "To my friends and followers: I wanted to let everyone know that Avery and I have decided to take a break from our relationship," Mosca wrote on social media at the time. "We both just want to focus on ourselves right now and I'm hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other. I still love her very much. I'd ask you to please respect our space as we heal and move forward. Love, Soph."