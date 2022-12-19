JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Break up After 3 Months Together

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have called it quits. Cyrus confirmed she and the Dance Moms alum had split in a TikTok over the weekend, which shows the exes enjoying a vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, enjoying time with their friends and each other while they take in all the amenities of the ship.

"Best trip EVER thanks to @Royal Caribbean," Cyrus captioned the clip. Siwa and Avery seemed to be having a great time together in the TikTok, but they did acknowledge their breakup in the video. "This is my, 'I'm sorry for breaking up with you present,'" Siwa told Cyrus after winning her a prize from an arcade game. Cyrus confirmed their split in the comments after TikTok users asked for clarification on their relationship status., writing, "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

Siwa and Cyrus first were linked in August after posting a video together lip-syncing an audio clip by Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. "We're friends," mouthed Siwa, as Cyrus added, "Purely platonic," causing the So You Think You Can Dance judge to laugh. They continued to appear in each other's social media posts for months until confirming they were dating with a Sept. 13 TikTok video showing them kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth.

Two days later, the two made their red carpet debut for the Hollywood opening of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill musical, and in October, Siwa officially confirmed she was off the market altogether with an Instagram post including a "JoJo Be My GF?" sign made by Cyrus. The TikTokker added later in a YouTube vlog, "We're girlfriends now. I'm so happy you said yes. I knew you weren't gonna say no, I was just nervous," to which Siwa replied, "I'd be insane if I said no, you're the best girlfriend in the world."

Prior to Siwa's relationship with Cyrus, the YouTuber announced her split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Kylie Prew in August. The two exes first went announced their relationship in February 2021 after Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.