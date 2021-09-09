JoJo Siwa Shares a Kiss With Girlfriend Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Announcement

JoJo Siwa is breaking barriers as the first competitor on Dancing with the Stars to have a same-sex dancing partner, and the YouTube star is enjoying her time off the ABC stage In the company of her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. While at the premiere for Siwa’s upcoming Paramount+ original movie, The J Team, Siwa and Prew made their public debut as a couple, and the two 18-year-olds looked adorable and loved up as they kissed on the purple carpet.

Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January, and in an interview with People in April, she opened up about what life has been like since sharing her truth with her fans. “I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out,” she said, then going on to speak about her girlfriend. “I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual.” Siwa continued, “But like, I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.” The star then added, “I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Siwa, who will be dancing with Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, also revealed that she and Prew hit a major milestone in a recent interview. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Siwa revealed that both she and Prew have said “I love you” to one another. The dancer and actress also went on to share how having Prew in her life has added a whole new level of happiness.

“It’s cool. It’s really fun,” Siwa told ET. “I’ve had my mom, obviously, my whole life, who’s always been right by my side and who I love so much. Literally my rock for forever. And it’s cool to have love and support in a different way, you know what I mean? … Having this love makes it all so much greater. It just adds, and it’s awesome.” She went on to say, “We just love to be together. We don’t care what we do as long as we’re having fun.”