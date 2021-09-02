JoJo Siwa Appears to Accidentally Reveal Who Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Is

JoJo Siwa is about to make history as the first competitor on Dancing with the Stars to be a part of a same-sex dancing pair, and she may have revealed who her dance pro will be in season 30. While her partner won’t be officially announced who she will be dancing with until the premiere episode, Siwa spilled the beans in an interview with E! News, revealing that she would be dancing with “dream partner” Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

“So far, it’s been amazing,” Siwa gushed about beginning the Dancing with the Stars training. She also joked that her girlfriend, Kylie was a bit jealous. “Before I went to the first rehearsal, Ky tells me, ‘Tell her, tell Jenna she needs to leave room for Jesus,’” she joked.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Siwa, who came out as gay in January, spoke about her groundbreaking involvement with the competition at Television Critics Association panel per The Wrap. “I’m excited that I get to do it,” the Dance Moms alum said. “I think it breaks a wall that’s never been broken down before. … Not only do I now get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with. I think it’s really special.”

“There [are] a lot of barriers that we’re going to have to break through,” Siwa said excitedly. “Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear? But I think it’s all something that I’m looking forward to.” Host Tyra Banks weighed in on the decision, saying “You’re making history, JoJo. This is history.”

Siwa admitted that she jumped at the possibility to be on Dancing with the Stars. “When I got the email [with] the subject ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ I didn’t even read the email. I just replied, ‘Yes,’” Siwa revealed. “I didn’t look at the time, I didn’t look at anything. I just knew I wanted to do it. Then finally I gathered my thoughts and I ended up going back and reading the email. And in the email, it said, ‘Jojo, would you like to be partnered with a girl or with a boy?’” Siwa explained that she requested a female partner “without hesitation” when agreeing to the job. “It would be so incredible, it would mean so much to me — and I think so much to a lot of people around the world — if I partnered with another female,” she said. “So right away, it wasn’t a question.”