JoJo Siwa Dyes Her Hair Brown, Dramatically Changing Her Signature Look

JoJo Siwa has a new look after changing her hair color. The pop singer and YouTube sensation no longer has the blonde hair fans have grown accustomed to seeing on her, instead trading it in for a brunette look without her signature ponytail

The 17-year-old revealed her new do on her TikTok on Friday. In the clip, she is heard singing along to a verse in Miley Cyrus’ “Can’t Be Tamed” as she is seen transitioning from blonde to brunette after spinning around. Earlier in the month, Siwa spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the response she received when she initially wore her hair straight instead of putting it in a ponytail. She said it was “hilarious” hearing how passionate some fans were about her look, noting that she knew it would be a “shock” to many, “I also did not expect it to go as [viral] as it did.” The Nebraska native also explained that the ponytail will always be a part of her life, “the bow will never be over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) on Jun 26, 2020 at 8:14pm PDT

Siwa has had quite an interesting week with her newest hairstyle capping of a rather eventful past seven days. On Friday, the Dance Moms alum took to her Instagram to “set the record straight” after complaints of her unfollowing habits came to the surface, as well as a more concerning claim that blackface was used in her “Nonstop” music video. The scenes in question saw kids “dressing up as circus animals” according to Siwa, explaining that “no one in my video is wearing blackface.” She told her followers it’s “awful” that some people rush to judgement and assumptions and that the face paintings were to look like the respective animals, which included zebras, tigers and dogs. Siwa then went on to say that she has addressed the Black Lives Matter movement multiple times and is on “the right side of history here.”

RED ALERT! RED ALERT! @itsjojosiwa IS A BRUNETTE! I REPEAT!! JOJO SIWA IS A BRUNETTE! pic.twitter.com/uk0K0hEh6T — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) June 27, 2020

In regards to blocking accounts that criticized her, Siwa said she only blocked certain people because she was “tired of seeing personal hate on me.” The comments in question saw followers sending her “really horrible and disgusting messages” that pertained to her appearance, sexuality and her content.