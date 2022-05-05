Johnny Depp Laughs in Court as Amber Heard Testifies About Alleged Abuse by Him

✖

Johnny Depp laughed in court Thursday as Amber Heard gave detail about the alleged abuse she faced from the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during their marriage. Heard is on the witness stand for the second day in the defamation trial against her. Depp filed a $50 million lawsuit against Heard over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote about her experiences as a domestic violence survivor.

On Thursday, Heard spoke about Depp's 2014 detox from Oxycontin. Things between the two "really weren't okay ...I was just catering to his mood," Heard testified, reports Deadline. "I said something to him... he got so angry and slapped me across the face. But it was so weird, he was crying ... no women had embarrassed me like that."

While Heard testified, Depp sat by his lawyers, writing his own notes. He became "quite animated" when Heard discussed the incident in the Bahamas eight years ago. During another point, he "giggled and snickered like a schoolboy" with his attorney, Ben Chew, Deadline reports. As he did so, Heard spoke about how increasingly controlling Depp became during their marriage.

"I deeply cared about this human's well-being... It was very confusing and scary," Heard said of Depp during the detox process. Depp often told her that she "saved his life" and he wouldn't be doing the detox without her support. Depp's lawyers frequently interrupted Heard's testimony with objections and "hearsay" calls. Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft then showed a text from the time, with Depp calling Heard an "angel" for helping him. "He never had to deal with the clean-up... he never had to deal with my face the next day," Heard testified.

Heard accused Depp of trying to control her career. She recalled showing him a script featuring a character who was "empowered sexually," but by the time she received Depp's thoughts on the story, "I had been convinced that, actually, I was just being used. I was just being used... It was clear that was all I had to offer, and I was too foolish to see it." Heard also said she agreed to move in with Depp to "minimize some of the jealousy and insecurity that he had," she said, reports PEOPLE.

"I've always been really independent, and I never imagined not working. I've worked from the earliest time I can imagine. I come from parents who worked until they literally couldn't anymore," Heard later told the court. "I never imagined myself having to explain my job or justify my job. But I did."

Depp wanted Heard to stop working, she claimed. She had to "bargain" with him by convincing him her work was to help her parents and sister. "He would say, 'You don't have to work, kid. Let me take care of you. My woman doesn't have to work,'" Heard testified. "That sounds really sweet and really romantic in some way, but it became a real fight." She said she would turn down movies with sex scenes and wore "minimal makeup" in the movies she did make. "It didn't happen all at once, of course," Heard said. "It was little thing, after little thing, after little thing. ... It was a constant battle and negotiation."

When Depp testified earlier in the trial, he was asked about Heard's allegations that he controlled her career. He admitted that Heard approached him with concerns about being typecast and starring in movies that objectified her. "She asked me, 'How can I avoid being stereotyped as the beautiful blonde who gets her breasts out or goes naked ...' and I gave her my advice on it, on how to avoid it, which I thought was pretty accurate," Depp testified. "Her ambition was stronger than what she received from my advice."

Depp and Heard married in 2015 but split in May 2016 when Heard accused him of domestic abuse and filed for a restraining order. Depp denied the allegations, but they settled their divorce in August 2016. In 2019, Depp filed the $50 million defamation suit in response to Heard's Washington Post op-ed, claiming the piece damaged his career even though Heard did not name him. In 2020, Heard filed a $100 million counter-suit against Depp.