Amber Heard Wrote Apologetic Notes for Johnny Depp a Year After Their Breakup

According to a witness, Amber Heard asked her former agent to deliver apology notes she wrote to Johnny Depp after they broke up over a year ago. On Wednesday, during the pre-recorded testimony of Christian Carino, a talent agent at one point representing both Heard and Depp for Creative Artists Agency, jury members heard details about Heard seemingly hoping to reconcile with Depp over a year after their tumultuous split.

A former friend and confidant of Heard, Carino was asked to discuss messages he exchanged with her in August 2017, reports The Independent. Depp's legal team read aloud Carino and Heard's texts. In a text to Carino about Depp, Heard wrote, "I've written so many notes. Can you give him one? I don't know how or where to start. There's no way to begin, and all I have to say, but I have so many. Finally, I am single, clear in my heart and mind. I just want him to know I love him and that I am sorry."

Carino testified he "believed" Heard was trying to reconcile with Depp. Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Heard parted ways that same month. In September 2017, Heard texted Carino, "God, I miss him," about Depp. In another one from June 2018, she wrote: "I text him happy birthday."

The third week of testimony trial in Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard concluded on April 29 in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for $50 million for suggesting he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Despite not naming him, he claims she's made it difficult for him to land movie roles due to her allegations. Starling Jenkins, Depp's security guard, testified on April 28 in court that feces were found in the couple's bed. Heard described the incident as a "practical joke gone wrong," Jenkins said.

Terence Dougherty, general counsel and chief operating officer of the American Civil Liberties Union, also testified. He detailed the group's history with Heard concerning donations and the staff that helped prepare her op-ed. In a virtual testimony played in court, Dougherty said that Musk donated $500,000 in Heard's name to the organization. In 2016, after Heard and Depp paid their divorce settlement of $7 million, Heard said the money would be split between the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Depp argued that Heard never wholly followed through, and he won a motion last year to force the ACLU to release documents about the donation.

According to Elaine Bredehoft, Heard's lawyer, she still plans to complete the pledge but did not set a timetable. "[Heard] has always said she fully intends to continue to give the full $7 million, but she can't do it yet," Bredehoft told the court in July 2021. "She will do it when she can. But she has given a significant amount." Heard is expected to take the stand and provide her account of the relationship next week.