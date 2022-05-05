Tour Johnny Depp's Uniquely Styled 5-Unit Los Angeles Penthouse Collection

Johnny Depp's life has been under a microscope in recent weeks as his defamation trial focusing on his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard continues. When he is not acting or listening to testimony, Depp has several real estate interests. He once owned a collection of penthouse units in Los Angeles, which he sold in 2017. Thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Depp's fans can take a tour of this luxurious five-unit collection.

Last month, the long-delayed defamation trial began. Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019 after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic violence. Although Heard did not name Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied the allegations and said the op-ed hurt his career. In 2020, Heard counter-sued Depp for $100 million. The trial is playing out in Fairfax County, Virginia, where the Washington Post's online servers are located. The trial continues this week, with Heard taking the witness stand in her defense.

Depp and Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011 and married in 2015. They reached a $7 million divorce settlement in August 2016 and finalized their split in 2017. Heard said she would donate the entire settlement to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, although testimony from an ACLU executive revealed that Heard has yet to complete the pledge. Depp was previously married to Lorie Anne Allison from 1983 until 1984 and has two children with French actress Vanessa Paradis, his partner from 1998 to 2012.

Like many actors, Depp has invested in real estate. After he settled his divorce with Heard, he sold his Los Angeles penthouses for almost $10.9 million. Scroll on for a look at these unique units.