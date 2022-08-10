First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years

Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.

News of Depp's new movie comes a little over two months after the end of his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber. On Wednesday, June 2, the trial jury delivered their verdict, ruling that the actress defamed her ex in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which he was not explicitly named. Heard and her legal team stated that they planned to appeal the verdict, which they since have. In addition to the new film, Depp has also reportedly landed a huge new deal as the face of Dior, in the wake of his legal battle with Heard. According to TMZ, sources close to the situation have stated that Depp "just signed back with Dior to be the face of their Sauvage men's scent." The deal is said to be a multi-year contract potentially worth millions.

Johnny Depp As King Louis XV: First Image Released Of Actor In Maïwenn’s ‘Jeanne Du Barry’, Filming Underway In France https://t.co/ESSp36OTTK — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 10, 2022

The new deal reportedly came together after one of Depp's recent concerts with rock legend Jeff Beck. The musical collaborators were in Paris for a show which was attended by Dior executives and famed fashion photographer Greg Williams, per TMZ. The outlet's source claims that Depp did a photo shoot with Williams before the concert, and snapped some more images afterward. The content will reportedly be used in an upcoming Dior advertising campaign. Notably, Depp first signed with the company back in 2015 and has been the face of Sauvage since, as the company has stuck by his side through his many controversies over the past few years.

While Depp fans will get a chance to see him in a new film eventually, the actor's team recently confirmed that he will not be rejoining the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, contrary to rumors. Speaking to NBC News, a rep for Depp stated, "This is made up." There's been lots of talk about the chances that Johnny Depp could return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, especially after Jerry Bruckheimer revealed his perspective on the matter. While speaking to the Sunday Times, Bruckheimer was asked if Depp would be involved in the next film. "Not at this point," he said, then adding, "The future is yet to be decided."