Johnny Depp Reportedly Appears to Reference Amber Heard Trial in New Song

Johnny Depp appears to have referenced his recent court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in a new song. According to a report from PEOPLE, Depp seemed to acknowledge the trial in the lyrics of a new song titled "Sad Motherf—in' Parade" from his next album, 18. "If I had a dime, it wouldn't reach your hand," the lyrics read. "You're sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch ... And I think you've said enough for one motherf---ing night." The outlet reached out to Depp's representatives for comment but had not heard back at the time of this writing.

The music news comes a little over a month after the end of Depp's defamation trial against Heard. On Wednesday, June 2, the trial jury delivered their verdict, ruling that the actress defamed her ex in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic abuse, in which he was not explicitly named. In her first statement after the ruling, Heard wrote, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback," she continued. "It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"I believe Johnny's attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the U.K.," Heard added. "I'm sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American – to speak freely and openly." The actress and her legal team stated that they plan to appeal the verdict.

Most recently, Heard's legal team has attempted to have the ruling thrown out while seeking a new trial. They argue that one of the jurors was not supposed to be part of the jury. According to the allegations, a summons was sent to the home of a North Carolina resident who lived with a family of the same name. Heard's legal team claims that the incorrect individual turned up for jury duty and that the entire court case should be thrown out and a new trial should be ordered. There is currently no word on whether or not this will happen.