Hayden Panettiere’s ‘Nashville’ Onscreen Husband Reacts to Her Death

As fans mourn the untimely passing of actress Hayden Panettiere, tributes are continuing to pour in for the late mother of one.

Early this week, Panettiere’s former fiancé and father of her daughter, Wladimir Klitschko, shared his shock, sadness and prayers related to Hayden’s death. Now, Johnathan Jackson, who played Panettiere’s husband when they both starred on the ABC/CMT country music drama Nashville, is sharing his own tribute.

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Jackson, 44, posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday, just days after Panettiere’s death, writing in part, “I have no words to express the loss of our loved Hayden. She had such a bright light within her. She was a sensitive soul.” Jackson continued, “Incredibly funny and witty. Amazingly gifted, with a great sense of empathy and compassion.”

Both Panettiere and Jackson were part of Nashville’s main cast, appearing in all six seasons of the popular series. Panettiere had often mentioned her friendliness with both Jackson and his wife Elisa. His Instagram tribute included photos of the three of them together, along with just Jackson and Panettiere.

On Sunday, Panettiere was found unresponsive in a Greenville, South Carolina apartment. An autopsy found no signs of trauma and police did not suspect foul play. Her death remains under investigation.

Within his tribute, Jackson noted how tough it can be growing up in the acting industry and how he and Panettiere both struggled. He complimented her work and shared that Elisa and him cherished the actress “like our own sister.”

After attempting to share his shock and grief, Jackson concluded his tribute by writing: “We love you Hayden. You will be in our hearts. Always.”

In January 2026, Sleepwalker, a psychological thriller, was released with Panettiere cast alongside Beverly D’Angelo and Mischa Barton. It was Panettiere’s last on-screen appearance before she passed.