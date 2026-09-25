Superman Actor Hospitalized

60-year-old Superman actor Dean Cain is recovering after recently being hospitalized.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Cain took to his Instagram account to share a photo and message about a completed surgery with his nearly 150k followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured in a hospital bed with a gown on, hooked to machines and his son nearby, Cain wrote, “Hernia repair surgery complete! Thank you God for my skilled surgeon, nurses, and anesthesiologist! With my son right by my side!”

Nearly 800 people commented on the post with nearly all of them wishing the former star of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman a fast and full recovery. The IG post has also been liked nearly 10k times in less than 24 hours.

Cain’s hernia surgery took place just over a week after he, along with Nicki Minaj, hosted the Million Dollar Pitch Competition, which was held by the Small Business Administration (SBA). The competition featured five successful entrepreneur finalists who were given the opportunity to pitch their business in a Shark Tank-like format to win a portion of a $1 million prize. All of the five finalists walk away with a monetary prize ranging from $75k for fifth place, to $400k for the winner.

Prior to his co-hosting gig, Cain’s kept busy acting. In 2025 he directed, and was part of the cast of the film, Little Angels. The film marked 25 consecutive years of Cain being cast in at least one movie.

Of course, Cain is most well known for the Superman role mentioned above. He starred alongside actress Teri Hatcher throughout the series’ four seasons, 88 episode run on ABC. The first three seasons all averaged better than 18 million viewers per episode.

Before he began his acting career – and well before his hernia surgery – Cain made his mark on the football field. He was a standout safety for Princeton University and participated in training camp with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills.