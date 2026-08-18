Hayden Panettiere’s Ex, Wladimir Klitschko, Breaks Silence on Her Death, Makes Promise to Their Daughter

Following the shocking and untimely death of 36-year-old actress Hayden Panettiere, her ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, released a statement expressing the family’s grief and his support for their daughter, Kaya.

It was reported on Monday that Panettiere was found dead in an apartment on Sunday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina.

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Klitschko took to Instagram Monday to share his feelings: “Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief,” the retired boxer said. “The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon.”

Panettiere and Klitschko, formerly a heavyweight boxing champion, began dating around 2009, split in 2011 and were in a relationship again and engaged by 2013. Their daughter was born in 2014, and the couple again broke up in 2018 and Klitschko was granted full custody of Kaya as Hayden dealt with admitted issues with addiction and depression.

Klitschko continued his Instagram post, in part, “Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.”

“To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was,” he continued. “I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden’s parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.”

Despite Klitschko living in his native Ukraine with Kaya, Panettiere, who lived stateside, reportedly regularly visited her daughter.

Prior to her death, Panettiere was a successful mainstream actress who had appeared in TV and film for most of her life and dabbled with a career in music. Notable roles include being cast in Remember the Titans and A Bug’s Life before her teen years. Later, she starred in a pair of hit television series, Heroes and Nashville. Panettiere’s last appearance in film was in the winter 2026 release, Sleepwalker, where she starred alongside Beverly D’Angelo and Mischa Barton.