6 Gunmen Murder Rapper at Gas Station: Mom Confirms Death of BloodHound Q50

A young hip-hop artist is dead — and now two fatal shootings have in the aftermath of his slaying.

Six unidentified gunmen killed Mikquale Cooper — better known as the rapper BloodHound Q50 — on Sept. 13 at a gas station in the Fuller Park area of Chicago. He was 22.

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CWBChicago, citing police, reports that he was in his 2019 Tesla around 4 a.m. when a silver Honda Accord and a black Acura pulled alongside him. The assailants let fired a slew of bullets, killing BloodHound Q50.

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The Chicago drill rapper’s mother confirmed is passing in an emotional statement on Facebook, which can be read below.

Police have not named any suspects in the brutal killing of the young “Triple 3” and “King Draco” artist.

BloodHound Q50's mother, Machetta Dudley, speaks on her son a day after the 22-year-old Chicago rapper was killed in a shooting.



Dudley disputes reports about him, including claims he was from Indiana, and writes that he graduated early and made sure his family knew he loved… pic.twitter.com/i5pBiLzbFk — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 14, 2026

News reports coming from the Chicago area have tied two more killings to the BloodHound Q50 case, though its unclear if the same parties are involved.

No Jumper reported that a rival rapper, Lil Mari, allegedly mocked BloodHound Q50’s death in the aftermath. Unidentified gunman reportedly killed him several days later.

Then, on Friday, one unnamed attendee of BloodHound Q50’s funeral was killed in a shooting shortly after the service, per NWI.com. Police are actively investigating the incidents.