‘Twilight’ Actor Taylor Lautner and Wife Taylor Lautner Welcome Baby and Name Her Exactly What You’re Thinking

Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner are officially parents after welcoming their first child together, a baby girl named Lennon Taylor.

The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post Wednesday, Sept. 23, sharing the first photo of their daughter, whom they affectionately called “Lenny.”

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In the photo, the newborn is seen lying on a pink blanket while wearing a pink onesie. Beside her is a needlepoint featuring a teddy bear holding a pink balloon, with her name stitched underneath.

“One week loving our sweet little Lenny🤍 Lennon Taylor Lautner🎀 9.16.2026,” the couple wrote in the caption.

The announcement reveals that their daughter was born Sept. 16. The couple had previously shared that they were expecting their first child in March and announced the baby’s sex in June.

During her pregnancy, Tay was open about the experience of preparing to become a mother, including her feelings about sharing such a personal part of her life publicly.

In an April episode of her podcast, The Squeeze, Tay admitted that announcing the pregnancy made her nervous because she had never shared something so personal with people online.

“I’ve never shared anything this personal with the internet before. And I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous about it,” she said.

She also discussed the challenges of seeing her body change during pregnancy and acknowledged that she had begun comparing herself with other expectant mothers.

“I’ve never really struggled with comparison, but I’ve definitely found myself comparing like my pregnant body to other pregnant women, especially the women that are weeks away from giving birth and are still all skinny and fit,” she explained.

“It’s the first time I’ve really had that struggle before, which I think might also be a thing,” Tay continued. “I’m already not feeling great about myself, but then the comparison aspect of it.”

Despite her concerns about sharing her pregnancy publicly, Tay documented parts of the journey with her husband and followers.

The couple also celebrated their growing family with a baby shower on Aug. 15. They shared photos from the event on Instagram, including sweet moments together as well as more playful shots in which they posed and smiled for the camera.

Now, the couple are beginning their first week as parents to Lenny.

The new arrival marks another milestone in Taylor and Tay’s relationship. The couple married in November 2022 after getting engaged in November 2021.