John Travolta 'Ready to Embrace Living Again' After Tragic Passing of Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is reportedly ready to start enjoying life a bit more in the wake of a series of losses in his life, including the death of his wife, Kelly Preston. According to Closer, the Grease star is opting to live it up and enjoy his life in the wake of his losses.

"He's always been one for living large, but now he's going all out, traveling the world with his kids, indulging in fine dining, luxury hotels and sightseeing tours, and private jets when he's not piloting his own planes," a source told the outlet. "John's having the time of his life at 70. He's incredibly generous and looking after everybody. The bills are all on him and he wouldn't have it any other way.

"Obviously, he's taking wonderful care of his daughter and son and friends as well as his staff who get handsome tips. Some may say this is a late-in-life crisis, but John's in a good place emotionally and physically and excitedly checking off all these places to see on his bucket list," they added.

Travolta recently demonstrated this new lifestyle choice by spending time with daughter Ella Bleu and jet setting to Paris to take in the 2024 Summer Olympics. The pair took in Simone Biles' medal-winning run and watched volleyball with Guy Fieri.

"This was our father-daughter trip to Paris for the Olympics!" Travolta wrote in the caption social media. The source also told the outlet that the trip was like Travolta "was trying to make up for lost time."

"Ella mentioned how cool it would be to go [to Paris], and the next thing you know, John had planned a five-star trip for the two of them, with shopping sprees, luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and special museum tours, as well as the sporting events," the source added.

"He arranged a big dinner out with friends – everyone is saying the old John is back, that he's finally ready to embrace living again. He'll always miss Kelly, but that doesn't mean he can't enjoy life."

Grief is one of those things that is very tough to deal with, no matter who you are. Given the lack of a timeline, Travolta should be able to do what he feels like he can handle. If this is the net result, go forth and thrive.