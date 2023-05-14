John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston on Mother's Day

John Travolta paid tribute to Kelly Preston on Mother's Day. On Sunday, the 69-year-old actor shared a video of his late wife. The Instagram clip shows Preston, who died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020, opening a Mother's Day gift in front of the camera. "Happy Mother's Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella, and John," Travolta captioned the video, signing it on behalf of himself, his daughter Ella, 23, and son Ben, 12. Prior to her death, Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years and were parents of Jett, who passed away at age 16 in 2009. Last year marked the Travolta's second Mother's Day tribute to Preston, and he marked it with a video montage set to Barbra Streisand's "That Face." Photos from the couple's 1987 wedding in Paris to their recent holiday celebration are featured in the four-minute video. "We love and miss you, Kelly. Happy Mother's Day," the Grease star wrote on Instagram. Travolta ended the video by including a slide reading, "With all my love, Johnny."

Ella and Travolta announced Preston's death on July 13, 2020. Preston had breast cancer for over two years and did not publicize her diagnosis. "Kelly's love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote at the time. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal." Since then, Travolta has celebrated Preston's birthday and other milestones on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much," Travolta wrote on Facebook when Preston would have celebrated her 60th birthday in October. In a 2021 interview with Esquire Spain, Travolta explained that mourning for Preston was a "personal" experience. "Everyone goes through their own journey after a tragic loss. He also felt overwhelmed by the number of people who reached out to him. "You don't know how many people have approached me... and then I felt so saturated with everyone's sadness that I didn't know what to do," Travolta said. "The first thing you should do when you experience grief is to go to a place where you can live your mourning, without any interference. If I die tomorrow, the last thing I want to see is everyone around me sunk."