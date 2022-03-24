John Travolta Just Celebrated a Milestone That Will Definitely Surprise His Fans

John Travolta is celebrating a major accomplishment in his aviation career. Sunday, the Grease actor, 68, took to Instagram to share he hit “a very proud moment in my aviation history” by obtaining his 737 license, which will allow him to pilot a Boeing 737. Travolta, who has been a licensed pilot since age 22, has been an ambassador for Qantas Airways for two decades and was proud to share his new accomplishment with fans.

“To add to my 747 and 707 licenses, I just received my 737 license,” he said Sunday. “And it went very well, so just sharing my moment with you.” Travolta celebrated his lengthy flying career on social media back in 2020, sharing a photo from his teen years. “Throwback Thursday: When I was 15 years old, my school offered an aviation class which started my second career,” he captioned the May 2020 post.

The Pulp Fiction actor has had a difficult past few years, announcing on July 13, 2020, that wife Kelly Preston had died of breast cancer following a private battle with the disease. The two shared three children together, daughter Ella Bleu, 21, son Ben, 11, and son Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” Travolta wrote at the time. “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Travolta has slowly returned to the public eye in the years since, telling Kevin Hart on his Peacock series Hart to Heart that he had to have a difficult conversation with his youngest son after Preston’s death. “I said, ‘But you know, Ben… you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life,” he said. “Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay. Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.’”