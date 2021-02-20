John Travolta's Daughter Ella Showers Him With Praise in Sweet Birthday Post

✖

John Travolta celebrated his 67th birthday on Thursday, and he received a sweet message from daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Instagram. The 20-year-old Ella called her Oscar-nominated father the "most incredible man" she has ever known and her "best friend." This was Travolta's first birthday since his wife, actress Kelly Preston, died in July following a battle with breast cancer at age 57.

On Friday, Ella shared a family photo with Travolta and her younger brother Benjamin, 10. "Happy Birthday to the most incredible man I have ever known," Ella wrote in the caption. "You are not only the best Dad ever, but you are also my best friend. Thank you for raising us, helping us, and loving us and thank you for all of the good you do every day. The world is so lucky to have you and so are we. I love you, Daddy. I had the best time celebrating your birthday with you yesterday." In the end, Ella included three heart emojis.

Travolta also shared a video Friday, thanking fans for the birthday wishes. "I’d like to thank everyone for all of the amazing birthday wishes and thank you for the 4.6 billion views on the #DoTheScottsSlide hashtag contest on TikTok! I love you all," Travolta wrote. The contest he referred to spun out of the 2021 Super Bowl commercial he filmed with Ella. The two appeared in a star-stuffed Scotts Miracle-Gro commercial, where the two recreated the "hand jive" dance from Grease.

This is the first time Travolta is celebrating his birthday without Preston, whom he married in 1991. On July 13, Travolta announced Preston died after a private battle with breast cancer. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while," Travolta wrote at the time. "But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal." Travolta later returned to Instagram on Aug. 21 when he shared a video of himself dancing with Ella in memory of her mother.

Ella shared her own tribute to Preston on July 13, writing that she has never met anyone else "as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving" as her mother. "Thank you for being there for me no matter what," Ella wrote at the time. "Thank you for your love. Thank you for your help and thank you for making this world a better place. You have made life so beautiful and I know you will continue to do so always. I love you so much, mama."