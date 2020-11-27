John Travolta Thanks Fans for 'Incredible' Support on First Thanksgiving Without Late Wife Kelly Preston

✖

Actor John Travolta took to Instagram on Thursday to thank fans for their support on his first Thanksgiving without wife Kelly Preston. The Jerry Maguire actress died in July at age 57, following a private battle with breast cancer. Preston and Travolta, 66, married in 1991 and shared two children, daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 10. They were also parents to son Jett, who died in 2009 at 16 years old.

"I want to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," Travolta told fans in the short message. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love." Ella also commented on the post, adding three heart emojis. Thousands of Travolta's fans reached out to wish him a happy Thanksgiving as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

"Always in our hearts JT. Keep living and loving as she would want you to do," one fan wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and your sweet family. Kelly would be so proud of you all for your love and strength," another added. "Happy Thanksgiving John to you and your beautiful family," another fan wrote.

Ella also shared a Thanksgiving message to her followers, alongside a beautiful photo of a skyline. "Wishing you all a wonderful and happy Thanksgiving," she wrote. "So very grateful for the incredible people I get to spend every day with and for all of you."

On July 13, Travolta announced Preston died following a battle with breast cancer, which she never publicly discussed. "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," Travolta wrote at the time. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Since then, Travolta has continued to pay tribute to Preston, sharing a photo from their wedding on what would have been Preston's 58th birthday in January. Travolta shared the photo next to a picture from his parents' wedding. "I found this photo of my mom and dad‘s wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John," Travolta wrote.

The Travolta family also had a reason to celebrate this week, as Benjamin turned 10 on Monday. Travolta shared a photo of himself hugging Ben, while Ella published a picture with Ben on a jet ski. Ella called Ben the "sweetest boy in the world" and said she is "so lucky to have you in my life." Ella added, "Even though I am your older sister, you continue to teach me so much every day. You are my best friend and I love you to the moon and back."