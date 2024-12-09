Chris Daughtry Completely Blacks Out His Arm Tattoos in Wild Transformation

Singer Chris Daughtry is sporting some new ink. The former American Idol contestant debuted a major tattoo makeover in a Nov. 29 Instagram post, revealing that he covered his numerous arm tattoos with full-arm blackout tattoos.

The transformation was inked by tattoo artist Roxx, who recently did Machine Gun Kelly’s large blackout tattoo on his chest. For Daughtry’s look, Roxx inked large blackout tattoos across the expanse of the musician’s arms, the tattoos reaching from his shoulders down to his wrists and featuring small strips of bare skin extending from beneath the middle knuckle to his wrists. The blackout tattoo carried onto Daughtry’s shoulders and chest with two pointed stripes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Debuting the new look on Instagram with a shirtless picture, Daughtry wrote, “life imitates art” as he offered his gratitude to Roxx, adding, “Thank you @roxx_____ You’re the best.” Replying to the post, the tattoo artist commented, “actually, you’re the best! Thanks for being such a bright light in the studio.” Sharing the same picture to its own account, Inked Magazine declared, “@ChrisDaughtry is taking blackwork to a whole new level. Check out his latest work by @roxx_____!”

Daughtry’s affection for tattoos is well-documented, and his new blackout tattoos covered numerous other tattoos he previously had inked on his arms, which have been visible in some of the rocker’s recent social media posts. Back in 2018, Daughtry even revealed that he had a cross tattoo on his shoulder covered in a grueling 12-hour process.

“Why did I do this you ask? Why did I cover up the cross piece? It’s as simple as this. I was never really happy with the original piece. I even had it touched up and modified years ago to ‘make it better’ but still wasn’t happy with it,” he wrote at the time. “Been stewing over it for years on how best to go about covering it up. – The Rose… symbolizes LOVE… A reminder that LOVE should be the foundation of everything I do and say… Blue roses are often portrayed in literature and art as symbols of love, prosperity and even immortality… one could say Eternal Life. I also wanted to incorporate the ‘Cage to Rattle’ Heart as well… you know… another symbol of LOVE…”

Daughtry hasn’t addressed his new blackout tattoos since his original post, nor has he spoken out about why he opted to cover his previous ink. The new look, however, has generated plenty of discussion. Commenting on the post, one person wrote, “Chris love your music but this photo is a turn off….sends too dark of a message.” Hitting back, Daughtry wrote, “first off… THIS was NEVER meant to turn you on. Secondly PLEASE DO TELL the dark message I’m sending!!!???” Others, meanwhile, have supported the look, one person writing, “This looks amazing on him and he is an amazing artist! Do your thing Chris you’re amazing!”