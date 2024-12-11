Dick Van Dyke and Wife Forced to Evacuate Their Home Days Before His 99th Birthday

Dick Van Dyke is among thousands of Malibu residents who have been forced to flee their homes amid the fast-moving Franklin wildfire. The legendary actor, who turns 99 on Dec. 13, announced on Facebook that he and his wife Arlene Silvers “safely evacuated” their $8 million Malibu home Tuesday along with their animals.

“Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving,” the Mary Poppins star shared. “We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning to Facebook later that same day, Van Dyke actor posted a video of his cat Bobo, heartbreakingly writing, “Hoping Bobo is ok.” The post generated plenty of supportive comments, with one person writing, “animals have incredible survival instincts. Bobo will find safety and then will find his way back to you.”

The actor hasn’t shared any further updates, but witnesses told KABC-TV that while a neighbor’s house caught fire, the Van Dyke’s home was thankfully untouched by the blaze. The home was recently featured in a music video for Coldplay’s new song “All My Love,” which saw the star talk about his life.

“I’m acutely aware that I could go any day now, but I don’t know why, it doesn’t concern me, I’m not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I’m going to be alright,” he said in the video, shared just days before his 99th birthday. “I think I’m one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. When you think how lucky I am — I got to do what I do, play and act silly.”

The Van Dykes are among thousands of Malibu residents forced to flee as the Franklin Fire continues to burn. According to The New York Times, as of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned more than 2,7000 acres of land. The fire started at around 10:45 p.m. PT Monday night and has been fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds, resulting in a mandatory evacuation order for much of Malibu.

In addition to Van Dyke, Cher has also been forced to flee her home. The star’s publicist, Liz Rosenberg, told The New York Times Monday night that the 78-year-old checked into a hotel. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, meanwhile, revealed on social media that he was staying put, writing on Instagram, “we’re in lockdown because of the Malibu fires. Please stay safe everyone!” Hamill added, “I’m not allowed to leave the house, which fits in perfectly with my elderly-recluse lifestyle.”

According to USA Today, the Franklin Fire is 0% contained and several structures, including homes, have been destroyed. More than 1,500 firefighters had been assigned to nettle the Franklin Fire.