Chuck Norris’ Mother Has Died at 103

Chuck Norris is mourning the loss of his mother, Wilma Norris Knight. The Walker, Texas Ranger star, 84, revealed in an emotional Instagram post Friday that his 103-year-old mother died on Wednesday morning.

“Wednesday morning, my brother Aaron and I’s wonderful mother went home to be with Jesus,” Norris wrote alongside a gallery of images of himself and his mother. “She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The actor and martial artist was the oldest of three brothers born to born to Wilma and Ray Norris. Along with Norris, the couple, who later divorced when Norris was 16, also shared Aaron and Wieland Norris, who died at age 26 while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War, per the New York Post. After Wilma “was abandoned to raise her three boys all alone,” she divorced Ray when Norris was 16 and moved with her children from Oklahoma to Prairie Village, Kansas, before moving to Torrance, California.

“Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish. She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own,” Norris continued. “From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion. I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day.”

He concluded the post, “We love you, Mom. Until we meet again.”

Fans and friends were quick to share condolences with the star. In the comments section, former martial artist Bas Rutten wrote, “My condolences but you are correct, till we meet again! Blessing!” Actor Emilio Rivera commented, “My condolences to the familia, may she rest in peace.” Terry Crews showed his support for Norris by sharing a red heart emoji followed by a flame symbol.

Over the years, Norris has been open about his close relationship with his mother. In addition to celebrating her birthday with a public tribute last year, the black belt-holder and Hollywood action star wrote in an essay in 2021 as his mother turned 100, “Mom has been an example of perseverance and faith her whole life. There’s a Spanish proverb that says: ‘An ounce of mother is worth a pound of clergy.’ I think that’s way undervalued for my mom, since she’s also now a centenarian saint. … I’m so grateful you are my mom, and so is brother Aaron. We always have been. We’ve been through thick and thin in this life, and we are still going strong — a little rust but still runnin’!”