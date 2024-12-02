Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Engaged

Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence are about to be family after their eldest children got engaged! Murphy’s son Eric Murphy dropped to one knee and popped the question to Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin Lawrence on Nov. 27, the couple capturing the special moment in a sweet video shared to Instagram Saturday announcing their engagement.

“11.27.2024 We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” the couple captioned the joint post. “Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Set to “Spend My Life with You” by Eric Benét, the engagement video showed a room decorated with candles, a white rose-lined pathway, and a giant red heart on the wall. After Jasmin walked down the pathway, Eric, 35, got down on one knee and opened a ring box, Jasmin, 28, heard exclaiming, “It’s beautiful. Oh my gosh,” before exclaiming, “yes.” The newly engaged couple then celebrated their engagement with a kiss.

Jasmin and Eric are the eldest children of Murphy and Lawrence, who starred together in the films Boomerang (1992) and Life (1999). Murphy shared Jasmin with his ex-wife Patricia Southall, while Lawrence shares Eric with his ex Paulette McNeely.

The happy couple went public with their relationship in June 2021 when Eric sweetly posted that he was “head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence.” At the time, Eric shared a photo of himself and Jasmin, adding the hashtags, “#myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou.” Later that same month, Jasmin wished her boyfriend a happy birthday, writing, “Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”

Speaking to In Touch Weekly in 2022, Jasmin revealed that she and Eric met through her uncle, telling the outlet, “It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together. They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends.” She said they quickly “bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

In the years since going Instagram official, Jasmin and Eric have made frequent appearances on one another’s social media posts. They recently made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Murphy’s film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, with Jasmin sharing photos of the outing.

As for how their fathers’ thoughts on their romance, Martin told E! News in September, ”it’s beautiful. hey both are beautiful, young adults and they get along so well. Whoever would’ve thought that my child and Eddie’s child would get together? It’s just what it is.”