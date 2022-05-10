Rebecca Romijn Reveals to Husband Jerry O'Connell She Misses a 'Lot of Things' About Ex John Stamos

✖

Rebecca Romijn still misses "a lot of things" about ex-husband John Stamos 17 years after their divorce. The actress, 49, opened up about her split from the Full House star, 58, during a new interview with current husband Jerry O'Connell, 48, on his daytime show The Talk, revealing just how difficult the divorce was for her nearly two decades ago.

"Going through a divorce is terrible, it's awful," Romijn shared with her husband. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure ... and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad." O'Connell noted that his wife still seems to have "really fun memories" when it comes to her marriage to Stamos, however, which Romijn said was true.

"When I'm with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," O'Connell said. "I do, I have a lot of really fun memories," Romijn responded. "I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it's tricky. It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Stamos and Romijn married in September 1998 before he filed for divorce in August 2004. Their split was finalized the following year. Romijn and O'Connell, who first began dating when Romijn was legally separated from her ex, married in 2007 and would go on to welcome twin daughters Charlie and Dolly, now 13.

Romijn and O'Connell actually first got together while she was on a date with another man and one of the model's friends urged O'Connell to get her number. "Thank goodness I called!" O'Connell joked. Now almost 20 years later, Romijn said she saw Stamos for the first time since their divorce "just a few weeks ago" while sitting in traffic with her daughters at a strip mall. Pointing out her ex to the twins, Romijn's daughters wondered how she could possibly tell that was him. "I said, 'Girls, it's because I was with him for 10 years. I would recognize that gait from a block away. I recognize the way his body moves. I know that walk. I'm familiar with his body," she said, laughing.