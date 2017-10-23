John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Are Engaged

John Stamos is officially off the market. Again.

The 54-year-old actor popped the question to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Caitlin McHugh, over the weekend.

In an Instagram post, the Fuller House star shared a sweet drawing of him and the 31-year-old actress at Disneyland with an even sweeter caption.

“I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after,” he wrote on Sunday night.

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

Stamos first opened up about his relationship (and Disney) with McHugh on The View in March 2016 while discussing his collaboration with the Beach Boys.

“This girl I’m dating she loves this song, ‘Disney Girls,’ ” he said. “So I put on FaceTime. I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, ‘Who are you FaceTiming?!’ “

In January, McHugh told Entertainment Tonight that Stamos is very supportive of her career as an actress.

“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” she revealed. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”

The two even joined forces in the short film Ingenueish, which Stamos directed and McHugh had a starring role.

“They say if you can do a film together, you can do anything together,” she said. “I’m very happy to say we survived the filming process and we’re in editing now. We’re both still alive so it’s great!”

Stamos was previously married to Rebecca Romijin from 1998 to 2005.