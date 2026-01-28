John Mulaney Jokes About Financially Supporting Olivia Munn’s Family

John Mulaney has no problem supporting wife Olivia Munn’s large family!

The comedian, 43, joked about the financial dynamic with his in-laws during Monday’s episode of Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out podcast as he revealed it brings him “great joy” to be able to contribute monetarily.

“So Olivia has a large—she’s Vietnamese, and she has a large Vietnamese family in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, of which I am one of the significant financial contributors,” Mulaney told Birbiglia. “For the first 39 years of my life, I supported zero Vietnamese people—probably none—and now I have 10 on the books.”

As Munn’s family immigrated to the U.S. from Vietnam, Mulaney explained that he’s able to give back to them in a way he never could to his well-off lawyer parents. “With parents of some success, you can’t really do anything for them,” he explained. “And it brings me great joy to help out, to help and do fun things for Olivia’s family.”

Birbiglia, 47, then asked how Mulaney’s financial help has impacted his relationship with his in-laws, joking, “Are you thinking that when you’re having a nice relationship with them, that in the back of their mind they’re thinking: I wonder if he’ll send me $1,000?”

“There’s no wonder. In the back of the mind? You mean the front of the voice? The front of the voice—the words coming out of their mouth?” Mulaney joked in response.

Birbiglia asked, “Olivia’s family says, ‘How much money do you have?’” before noting that he “actually” was a fan of their directness. Mulaney agreed, telling his fellow comic, “Yeah, I tell them, they love it. They couldn’t like it more.”

Mulaney and Munn, 45, tied the knot in July 2024 and share son Malcolm, 4, and daughter Méi, 1.

The Everybody’s Live star has spoken in the past about his relationship with his in-laws, telling Seth Meyers in December 2024 that his mother-in-law, Kim, had started living with his family.

“She’s been living with us in California,” he said on Late Night With Seth Meyers. “I’m not sure how long that’s going to last and—or why it’s happening, really.”

In August of the same year, however, Mulaney spoke more seriously about his relationship with Munn’s family, saying on Late Night, “I’ve been in a lot of interesting situations. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. But they’re the best, man.”