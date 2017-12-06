John Mayer in ‘Good Spirits’ After Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer was hospitalized Tuesday morning for an emergency appendectomy in New Orleans, but the singer is now on the road to recovery.

“John Mayer is recovering from the emergency appendectomy he underwent yesterday and is in good spirits,” Mayer’s publicity team told Page Six in an email on Wednesday.

Mayer also shared a tweet on Wednesday thanking fans for their well-wishes.

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes,” he wrote. “Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly.”

Dead & Company, who the musician is touring with, announced the news of Mayer’s surgery on Tuesday, writing that their show scheduled for that night would be canceled. The band, which consists of former Grateful Dead members and new members including Mayer, was set to wrap up its fall tour on Friday in Florida. His publicity team shared that the Tuesday show, as well as the two remaining Florida shows, will be rescheduled.

“The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for December 7 in Orlando, Florida and December 8 in Sunrise, Florida, in addition to the December 5 show in New Orleans, are postponed,” they said. “All tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase.”

